Millwall loan watch: Three goals in three games as Hartlepool attacker continues lightning start

TYLER Burey scored for the third consecutive game to help Hartlepool United to a 2-1 win at home to Carlisle United on Saturday.

Burey fired a brilliant shot into the top corner from the edge of the box in the 13th before Zach Clough levelled seven minutes before half-time.

But the hosts made it three wins from three home games since their promotion from National League when Gavan Holohan scored the winner in the 69th minute.

Hartlepool are fifth in League Two and have now lost just once in their last 19 games at Victoria Park.

In National League, forward Sean O’Brien made his debut in senior football when he came on as a substitute in the 73rd minute of Bromley’s 4-2 defeat away to Dagenham & Redbridge.

Former Lions defender Byron Webster opened the scoring for Bromley in their first game of the season before the hosts stormed back.

Another young Lion who made a National League loan switch last week, defender Dan Moss, was on the bench for Yeovil in their 2-1 home defeat to King’s Lynn Town.

In the Scottish Premiership, Hayden Muller played the full game as the right-sided defender in a back three as St Johnstone drew 0-0 away at St Mirren.

The Saints are eighth in the table after four games.

