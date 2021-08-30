Millwall defender to link up with former Lions boss on season-long deal at Leyton Orient

MILLWALL defender Alex Mitchell is joining League Two Leyton Orient on a season-long loan deal.

Centre-back Mitchell, 19, made his senior Millwall debut when he came on in the 80th minute of the 3-1 win against Cambridge United in the the second round of the EFL Cup last Tuesday.

Mitchell played 10 times on loan at Bromley last season and helped them into the National League play-offs.

Orient are managed by former Lions boss Kenny Jackett and are currently sixth in the table after five games ahead of their fixture at Newport County next Saturday.

