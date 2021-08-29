Millwall boss on whether club have had offers for Jed Wallace as transfer deadline closes in

GARY Rowett acknowledges there could be clubs “sensing an opportunity” to sign Jed Wallace – but says there have been no offers to tempt Millwall to sell the attacker.

Wallace scored an equaliser and then assisted Jake Cooper in the last minute to help the Lions to a 2-1 win over Blackpool on Saturday.

It was Wallace’s third strike of the season as he aims for a third consecutive campaign in double-figures for goals.

Millwall hope that will be with them. Wallace, 27, is inside the final year of his contract and hasn’t signed the new terms that were offered by the club at the end of last season.

The current transfer window closes at 11pm next Tuesday, August 31.

“He’s the type of player, being out of contract at the end of the season, I’m sure that there would be a number of teams that would look and sense an opportunity to try and see if they can sign Jed,” Rowett said.

“I’ve said before, he’s not a player we want to sell. I think there’s more value he adds to the team this season regardless what happens at the end of the season.

“Today shows how committed he is. He scores a goal and his celebration shows a player that desperately wants to do well for the club.

“His cross into the box [for the winner] shows a player that’s desperate to try to get the team to perform a little bit better.

“I thought he was instrumental in our turnaround. Like I said, whether clubs feels they can make offers for Jed, we haven’t had anything concrete that would make us want to sell Jed Wallace at this time.

“He’s a top, top player. He’s like that all the time [the way he plays], he’s an emotional character. When he wants to drive the team on he drives the team on. He’d be just as frustrated if the team are not doing well.

“But we’ve got a lot of good characters in the dressing room.”