Millwall boss on whether break comes too early after consecutive wins for first time since April

GARY Rowett is determined to the make the most of the international break and “iron out one or two problems” – and revealed some players are still not at 100 per cent after having Covid-19 in pre-season.

Millwall have played seven games in all competitions since August 7, winning three, drawing two and losing two.

Rowett half-joked he was glad there was not another fixture for two weeks after a first league win of the season against Blackpool on Saturday.

Some of the Lions’ squad have yet to hit top form, and there have also been early-season injuries to key players.

The squad will have a few days off before returning to Calmont Road. Millwall will then prepare for six games in September, starting with West Brom at The Hawthorns on September 11.

Millwall have won consecutive games for the first time since April 5, and Rowett was asked after the 2-1 victory over Blackpool if he feels the first international break comes too early in the season.

“When you’ve managed in League Two when it’s Tuesday-Saturday and it’s just relentless, I don’t think you can ever complain when you get a bit of a breather,” Rowett said.

“What you’ve got to do within that breather is make sure you iron out one or two problems with your team. You iron out some of the areas you think you need to improve and from a training perspective you get something which is a luxury in today’s football which is two weeks to actually work with your players.

“We’ve had to every couple of days pick a side, organise a side, put a side out there and bear in mind again we’ve had three or four Covid cases. And even those players are saying themselves they can’t get up to speed.

“It will do them good to step back and have a breather and go again. Although we’ve got a really difficult game next I think that win will do us good.”

