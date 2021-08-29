Portsmouth boss admirer of Millwall’s Mahlon Romeo as he is asked about potential move

PORTSMOUTH boss Danny Cowley admitted he is an admirer of Mahlon Romeo – but hinted Pompey don’t have the finances for a move for an experienced Championship player.

The News in Portsmouth claimed the club were interested in a loan deal for Romeo.

Romeo wasn’t in Millwall’s squad for their 2-1 win over Blackpool on Saturday, and Lions boss Gary Rowett was asked about the speculation after the game.

Cowley was also asked if there was a chance of a move for Romeo after Portsmouth’s 1-0 defeat away to Wigan.

“He’s a good player,” he told The News. “‘[Unless] there’s some money you’re willing to give me we won’t be able to sign players of his quality. No chance.

“I think we’ve got some trust with some big clubs in terms of their young players and obviously take on their young players with a lot less finance because they know we’ll look after them and help them with their development for sporting reasons. That can be positive for us.

“I don’t think we have that kind of finances to be thinking along those lines [of recruiting Championship players].”

Image: Millwall FC