Millwall’s Gary Rowett responds to report about Portsmouth interest in Mahlon Romeo

GARY Rowett said there had been no offer from Portsmouth for Mahlon Romeo – after a report on Saturday claiming the League One side are interested in taking the defender on loan.

The News in Portsmouth reported Romeo was a target for boss Danny Cowley as he aims to recruit a right-sided defender.

Pompey have also been consistently linked with a move for Ben Thompson over the past year.

‘Well, at least it stops them talking about Thommo for a few articles, doesn’t it?,” Rowett joked when asked about the Romeo speculation.

“No, look, from the press speculation about a number of our players that Portsmouth are trying to get that hasn’t actually correlated in any real movement from Portsmouth.

“So, they can talk about it all they want, but unfortunately in this market you have to put in an offer to try and see if you can get a player, rather than hope the number of articles makes a player walk out for nothing.

“I don’t think that quite happens in this day’s football, does it?”

Image: Millwall FC