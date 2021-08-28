League One Portsmouth linked with loan move for Millwall’s Mahlon Romeo ahead of deadline

PORTSMOUTH are interested in a loan move for Millwall defender Mahlon Romeo ahead of the last day of the transfer window on Tuesday, a report has claimed.

The News in Portsmouth say Pompey boss Danny Cowley sees Romeo as a possible replacement for Callum Johnson, who has left to join Fleetwood in a loan move.

Romeo was a regular in the Lions side since since February 2016 but lost his place to Danny McNamara after the latter returned on loan from St Johnstone last January.

Ryan Leonard can also play as a right wing-back, while Billy Mitchell starts in the position today against Blackpool.

Romeo has made 221 appearances and scored four goals for Millwall since joining from Gillingham in 2015.

He has played three times this season.

Image: Millwall FC