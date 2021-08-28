TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Blackpool – two changes as Lions go for extra attacking firepower

MILLWALL play their fifth Championship game this season as they aim for their first league win before the international break.

The Lions host Blackpool, who also have two draws and two defeats and are one place below Millwall in 22nd in the table.

Team news

Gary Rowett makes two changes from the team that started in the 3-1 defeat at Cardiff last Saturday. Billy Mitchell comes in for Mahlon Romeo at right wing-back.

Matt Smith starts up front in place of midfielder George Evans.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; Ballard, M Wallace, Cooper; B Mitchell, Kieftenbeld, Saville, Malone; J Wallace, Smith, Afobe.

Subs: Long, A Mitchell, Pearce, Evans, Mahoney, Bradshaw, Thompson.

Here is the Blackpool side: