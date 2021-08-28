Millwall boss on set-piece problems ahead of Blackpool clash – plus latest on Ryan Leonard

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett said the Lions are working hard at eradicating the defensive set-pieces problems they have had this season.

Millwall have conceded four goals directly from set-plays in their six games in all competitions in this campaign.

They suffered without the injured Shaun Hutchinson last Saturday as Cardiff scored two headers directly from dead-ball deliveries and Aden Flint scored his second with a header at the back post from a deep cross (above).

Millwall host Blackpool on Saturday aiming for their first win in six league games.

“For any goal you concede you always look in minute detail as to why you’ve conceded,” Rowett said. “We’ve been disappointed with the manner we’ve conceded goals but the players have proved they are good players with their performances over a couple of years in the Championship.

“We’re working hard to eradicate those errors. We do a lot of work on set-pieces, a lot of work on defending set-pieces.

“It’s disappointing but we have to do something about it, we have to improve and make sure those situations don’t cost us the chance to win games.”

Meanwhile, Rowett gave an update on Ryan Leonard who is likely to miss this weekend’s game. That could deprive the side of four defensive options, with Hutchinson and Danny McNamara also out and Mahlon Romeo an injury absentee for the 3-1 win over Cambridge on Tuesday.

Rowett said: “Lenny has a hip injury. He had a collision with Benik [Afobe] in training and just caught his hip. There’s a contusion there, it’s actually like a really bad dead leg.

“The medical team think worst-case it will be a couple of weeks but hopefully it will be quicker than that.”

