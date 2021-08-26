Millwall renew cup rivalry with Leicester City as Lions aim to repeat FA Cup heroics
MILLWALL will renew their cup rivalry with Leicester City in the third round of the EFL Cup at The Den.
The Lions defeated Cambridge United 3-1 in the second round on Tuesday, while Brendan Rodgers’ side enter the competition at this stage with the other Premier League sides playing in Europe.
Millwall knocked the then Premier League champions out of the FA Cup in the fifth round in February 2017 as Shaun Cummings scored an injury-time winner (above).
The third round will commence the week starting September 20.
Full third-round draw:
QPR vs. Everton
Preston vs. Cheltenham
Manchester United vs. West Ham United
Fulham vs. Leeds United
Brentford vs. Oldham Athletic
Watford vs. Stoke City
Chelsea vs. Aston Villa
Wigan Athletic vs. Sunderland
Norwich City vs. Liverpool
Burnley vs. Rochdale
Arsenal vs. AFC Wimbledon
Sheffield United vs. Southampton
Manchester City vs. Wycombe Wanderers
Millwall vs. Leicester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Swansea City
Image: Millwall FC