Millwall renew cup rivalry with Leicester City as Lions aim to repeat FA Cup heroics

MILLWALL will renew their cup rivalry with Leicester City in the third round of the EFL Cup at The Den.

The Lions defeated Cambridge United 3-1 in the second round on Tuesday, while Brendan Rodgers’ side enter the competition at this stage with the other Premier League sides playing in Europe.

Millwall knocked the then Premier League champions out of the FA Cup in the fifth round in February 2017 as Shaun Cummings scored an injury-time winner (above).

The third round will commence the week starting September 20.

Full third-round draw:

QPR vs. Everton

Preston vs. Cheltenham

Manchester United vs. West Ham United

Fulham vs. Leeds United

Brentford vs. Oldham Athletic

Watford vs. Stoke City

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa

Wigan Athletic vs. Sunderland

Norwich City vs. Liverpool

Burnley vs. Rochdale

Arsenal vs. AFC Wimbledon

Sheffield United vs. Southampton

Manchester City vs. Wycombe Wanderers

Millwall vs. Leicester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Swansea City

Image: Millwall FC