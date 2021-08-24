Millwall boss on much-changed Lions – and two things he didn’t expect to see from Murray Wallace

GARY Rowett hailed Murray Wallace’s contribution after the defender scored twice to turn the game around as Millwall defeated Cambridge United 3-1 in the second round of the EFL Cup at The Den on Tuesday night.

Wallace – who started left wing-back – scored a brilliant equaliser when he fired into the bottom corner after George Williams had given the visitors the lead.

Wallace followed up that leveller with another goal three minutes later in the 42nd minute, before Matt Smith added a third in the 54th minute.

Rowett made seven changes from the side that lost 3-1 at Cardiff at the weekend.

“Those cup ties are always a little bit testy, aren’t they, sometimes because the other team turns up and really wants to put on a performance to turn you over,” Rowett said.

“I’m sure they would have looked at our last two results and felt that we might not have been perhaps as confident as we like to be.

“We made quite a lot of changes. I just felt it was the right game to give players the opportunity to show what they can do, and to rest a few players with the weekend in mind.

“We’ve got one or two like Maikel Kieftenbeld who felt really sore after the game at the weekend, he’s such a wholehearted player. But you’ve got to remember he missed 10 days – shall I say through illness – and then he’s gone straight into games at full tilt. We’re mindful that we don’t want to lose people like that.

“I thought the players that came in did really well. You’re always looking for that mentality, you’ve got to match the opposition’s mentality and work rate and endeavour.

“Then you hope someway along the line that quality shines through and those moments shine through.

“I thought we started quite well, if you start Smudge you’ve got to use him and he looked a real threat early on.

“Bradders [Tom Bradshaw] hits the crossbar and we had other good chances.

“As it seems at the minute, they go the other end and score the set-piece. The lad just gets in front of Muzza, I think he’ll be disappointed.

“But what he did do well was he responded well and scored a fabulous goal. I don’t think Muzza will mind me saying I didn’t expect him to do that, but it was a brilliant piece of skill to chop it inside.

“I think he used the fact Smudge was in the box and then sees the space inside and hits a low powerful drive into the bottom corner. I thought it was fabulous.

“Then Smudge will be really disappointed, that’s like a tap-in to Matt and the keeper saves it and Muzza pokes it in. It just settles us down.”

Wallace hit the crossbar as he chased an unlikely hat-trick.

Rowett added: “I think you saw a different side to Muzza. I don’t think we’ve seen before. I said it in the dressing room, ‘don’t take this the wrong way, Muzza, but I didn’t think we’d see you an inch away from scoring a hat-trick.’

“But I didn’t think I’d ever see him get cramp as well, he’s probably our fittest player, our strongest player. But it shows his desperation to get in at the back post and get that goal.

“He’s performed well this season. For him to score two goals was excellent. He’s a good character, he gives you everything he has in every game.

“The last 15 minutes, people probably don’t realise, he couldn’t move, so we just left him back at left-back and said don’t go and press.

“I thought Cambridge were excellent. They’re a really bright side, they move you around, even though they played in front of us quite a lot and didn’t really cut us open with some of that play.

“Second half there are a couple of opportunities where Longy’s [George Long] got called into action and made a couple of saves.

“Probably 3-1 in some ways was a little bit unfair on them, I thought they were really good.”

