REPORT: Millwall 3-1 Cambridge United

By Alex Grace at The Den

MILLWALL are into the third round of the EFL Cup for the second successive season after coming from behind to beat Cambridge United 3-1 at The Den.

Murray Wallace was the unlikely hero with two goals in three minutes, responding to George Williams’ opener for the visitors.

Matt Smith sealed the victory in the second half, giving the Lions some positive momentum after a tough start to the Championship season.

Match details

The home side nearly took the lead in the sixth minute. Billy Mitchell’s cross found Smith who guided the ball brilliantly for Tom Bradshaw whose overhead-kick hit the top of the crossbar. Not long after, Mitchell’s shot from outside the box was blocked by Cambridge skipper Williams.

The visitors took the lead on 33 minutes. A cheap foul conceded by Jake Cooper led to a free-kick deep in the Millwall half. Ben Worman’s delivery was headed home by Williams who broke free from his marker – the fifth set-piece goal the Lions have conceded this season.

However, they were not behind for long. Just six minutes later they were level as Wallace sparked his inner Neymar, cutting inside on his right foot and smashing home into the far corner to bring the crowd and his team to life.

Three minutes later, he notched his second of the game. Connor Mahoney’s corner found Smith who headed down with Wallace tapping the loose ball into the back of the net to ensure the Lions led at the break.

In the 54th minute, Millwall extended their lead. It was Mahoney’s hard work as he won the ball in his own half before running the length of the pitch. He crossed for Smith who at the second attempt found the net – his first of the season.

Four minutes later the unlikeliest of trebles was almost completed. Mahoney’s cross landed perfectly on the head of Wallace who was only denied a perfect hat-trick by the crossbar, the fourth time the Lions have hit the upright this season.

George Long was forced into two quick saves, firstly denying Sam Smith and then Harvey Knibbs as Cambridge reminded Millwall of their presence. The keeper was forced into another save in the 76th minute to keep out substitute Jack Lankester’s deflected strike.

Takeaways

Magnificent Murray!

Murray Wallace has an affection for cup competitions: The winners against Everton and AFC Wimbledon in the 2018-19 FA Cup and now scoring his first brace for Millwall in the EFL Cup.

Gary Rowett has said many times he wants goals from all over the pitch and highlighted his centre-backs needing to add to their collections and the Scot has answered those calls.

As of yet, Rowett has not had the luxury of playing his first-choice defence in the league with either Shaun Hutchinson or Cooper missing, meaning Wallace has had to deputise in the middle of the three. He looked a lot more comfortable in the wing-back position. He almost got that perfect hat-trick – but it turned out to be a pretty special night for him anyway.

Lions concede from a set-piece yet again

The Lions boss would have been seething with the goal his side conceded. It’s now five goals conceded from set-pieces this season, an area they have been so strong in over the last few years.

Williams managed to escape his marker far too easily, similar to the first Aden Flint goal at Cardiff on Saturday.

The defending as a whole looked suspect as it has done at times in recent games.

Despite this game looking safe the visitors still had chances and had it not been for Long the contest could well have got interesting late on.

This will need to improve if the Lions are to achieve their goals this season.

Billy Mitchell impresses

Millwall fans already know the talent that Billy Mitchell possesses and he showed it again tonight.

Playing the right wing-back role, he advanced brilliantly up the pitch and always tried to move the ball forward wherever he could.

Danny McNamara is set to be out for a period of time meaning there could be a spot in the starting line-up freed up for Mitchell, although he will have to battle with Mahlon Romeo, the latter who missed out through injury tonight.

There was also a debut for Alex Mitchell – who has agreed a new long-term contract with the club.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Long; B Mitchell, Ballard (A Mitchell, 80), Pearce, Cooper, M Wallace; Mahoney, Evans, Thompson (Saville, 72); Smith (Bodvarsson, 72), Bradshaw.

Subs: Bialkowski, Malone, A Mitchell, Afobe, Bodvarsson, J Wallace, Saville.

Image: Millwall FC