TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Cambridge United – seven changes for the Lions at The Den

MILLWALL take on Cambridge United at The Den for a place in the third round of the EFL Cup.

The Lions defeated Portsmouth 2-1 at home in the first round, while Cambridge knocked out Swindon 3-1 on penalties.

Team news

Gary Rowett – against the club where he made his professional debut – makes seven changes to the team that lost 3-1 to Cardiff on Saturday.

George Long, Billy Mitchell, Alex Pearce, Connor Mahoney, Ben Thompson, Matt Smith and Tom Bradshaw start. Bart Bialkowski, Mahlon Romeo, Scott Malone, Maikel Kieftenbeld, George Saville, Jed Wallace and Benik Afobe drop out.

Millwall: 5-3-2: Long; B Mitchell, Ballard, Pearce, Cooper, M Wallace; Mahoney, Evans, Thompson; Smith, Bradshaw.

Subs: Bialkowski, Malone, A Mitchell, Afobe, Bodvarsson, J Wallace, Saville.

Image: Millwall FC