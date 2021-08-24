Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Exclusive: Millwall agree new deal with promising young centre-back

John Kelly

ALEX Mitchell is set to sign a new long-term contract with Millwall. 

Centre-back Mitchell, 19, impressed last season on loan at Bromley, helping them into the National League play-offs where they lost to eventual winners Hartlepool United.

Windsor-born Mitchell then made an impact in pre-season for Gary Rowett’s side, scoring in a friendly against Arsenal.

The Lions are now weighing up a loan move for Mitchell to continue his development.

