Millwall boss was almost released by Cambridge United – before scoring debut winner against Lions

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett revealed he was almost released by Cambridge United as an apprentice – before he scored the winner on his senior first-team debut against the Lions.

Millwall host Cambridge at The Den on Tuesday evening in the second round of the EFL Cup.

It was at the old Den where Rowett made his debut as a 17-year-old on September 7, 1991, and it was a memorable one as he headed home Lee Philpott’s cross in a 2-1 win.

John Beck’s side finished fifth that season in Division Two – still the highest finish in their history – but lost to Blackburn in the play-off semi-finals.

Rowett left for Everton in 1994 and went on to play in the Premier League.

“I started there as a kid, 15, 16 years old looking at whether I could make it as a professional,” Rowett recalled ahead of the meeting with Mark Bonner’s side. “I stayed for three years there and there were some really good times for the club.

“I got into the first team at 17 after nearly getting released as a first-year apprentice. I spoke to a coach years later and he said they were thinking of letting me go at the end of that first year.

“I was a striker at the time and probably wasn’t coring quite as many goals. I came in the next year and moved to the wing and eventually back to right defence.

“I had more of a renewed drive and desire to get into the team, and to make appearances as a 17-year-old in the division we’re in now, it was great to be part of it.

“I won’t mention the team but I scored on my debut. I can remember scoring a goal against Ipswich in a local-ish derby to go top of what was then the Championship.

“John Beck was the manager and we had some very good players, the likes of Dion Dublin, Steve Claridge, Liam Daish, John Taylor, who went on to have really good careers.

“I still always look for their results and it’s great to see them make their way back up the divisions, they’ve done really, really well. Mark’s done a great job and I keep a close eye on how they’re doing.”

