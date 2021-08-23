Millwall loan watch: Young Lion revels in new striker position as he makes it two in two games

TYLER Burey started up front and scored his second goal in two games to help Hartlepool United to a 2-0 win at home to Walsall on Saturday.

Burey brilliantly turned and beat defender Ash Taylor before firing into the top corner in the 23rd minute. Nicky Featherstone added a second after the break.

Promoted Hartlepool are seventh in League Two with six points from three games.

“It’s me adjusting as a player and just learning because I’m still young so I’ve got to be able to adjust. You can’t just play one position all the time,” Burey said after the game when asked about his centre-forward role.

“You have to adjust and play elsewhere. For me it’s a good learning curve and I’m also providing an assist or scoring goals so it’s just going very well.

“I am an out-and-out winger so I’ve been a winger from when I started playing football. I am more of a winger.

“However, I’m doing well playing as a striker so I don’t really mind. I just wanted to do what I can for the team. It’s just more of a learning curve playing as a striker but I don’t mind because I’m doing well.”

“[Manager Dave Challinor] is very good but he’s got high standards for me so if I’m doing anything wrong, he’s going to be critical of me.

“If I’m able to do something amazing when I get the ball, I need to make sure I can do it when I’m off the ball because if I can just do it on the ball, it’s not as just not doing it off the ball.”

Meanwhile, in Scotland, Hayden Muller started on the right side of a back three before he was taken off in the 69th minute as St Johnstone lost 1-0 at home against Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership.

