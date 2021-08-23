Millwall boss on mood in the camp ahead of Cambridge United and Blackpool at The Den

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett wants his side to “roll our sleeves up” and show “grit and fight” ahead of an important week so early in the season.

The Lions haven’t won in four league games at the start of the campaign and host Blackpool at The Den next Saturday.

Before that, on Tuesday, Millwall have the opportunity to reach the third round of the EFL Cup when they play Rowett’s former club Cambridge United at home.

Millwall lost 3-1 in Cardiff on Saturday and Rowett was asked after the game what the mood was like in the camp.

“We’re disappointed,” he said. “It’s four games out of 46 but you never want to start poorly.

“The first two games I thought we played well. Against QPR I thought we were unlucky not to get more out of the game.

“Against Blackburn we’re 1-0 up and should see the game out but we concede another set-piece, a poor one. Against Fulham we got beaten by a better side, it’s quite simple.

“But then we come here and if we get the points that some of the performance deserved, then actually we’ve had a reasonable start.

“But, you’ve got to make it happen and you’ve got to fight and scrap to make sure they don’t get what they want, which is balls in the box, set-pieces and getting on the end of them.

“So it’s disappointing but we’ve got to roll our sleeves up and show a bit of grit and fight to make sure we have a better week next week.”

