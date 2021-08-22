Player ratings: Cardiff City 3-1 Millwall

RATE the performances of Millwall’s players after their 3-1 Sky Bet Championship defeat against Cardiff at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday.

Aden Flint scored twice before Benik Afobe pulled one back, but Sean Morrison added a third for the home side.

Now you have the chance to rate the Millwall players involved in the defeat against Mick McCarthy’s side.

*All ratings go towards your NewsAtDen Man of the Match, Player of the Month and Player of the Year

