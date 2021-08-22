Skip to content
Sunday, August 22, 2021
Latest:
Player ratings: Cardiff City 3-1 Millwall
Championship highlights: Cardiff 3-1 Millwall
‘Big week’ – Millwall boss challenges players before crunch games against Cambridge and Blackpool
Millwall boss laments set-piece defending as Lions conceded three headed goals in Cardiff
Major blow for Millwall as Danny McNamara set for spell out – and Ryan Leonard also injured
newsatden.co.uk
Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews
News
Features
Fixtures
Results
Table
League Table
Form Guide
Squad Selector
Prediction League
Players Ratings
Highlights
Highlights
Championship highlights: Cardiff 3-1 Millwall
August 22, 2021
Admin
←
‘Big week’ – Millwall boss challenges players before crunch games against Cambridge and Blackpool
Player ratings: Cardiff City 3-1 Millwall
→