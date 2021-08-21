‘Big week’ – Millwall boss challenges players before crunch games against Cambridge and Blackpool

GARY Rowett emphasised to his players they have a “big week” coming up after their 3-1 loss to Cardiff on Saturday left them on just two points four games into the Championship season.

The Lions have one win in five games, the 2-1 victory over Portsmouth in the first round of the EFL Cup.

Millwall face Rowett’s former club Cambridge United at The Den in the second round this Tuesday, before they host Blackpool in the league next Saturday ahead of the first international break this season.

“The message is we’ve got a big week,” Rowett said. “I’ve spoken to the players about that. If we can go and beat Cambridge and go and beat Blackpool then we go into the international break feeling slightly better about ourselves. It’s important we do that.

“But we’ve got to work incredibly hard to do it and not just show glimpses in games, we’re going to have to show some more complete performances.

“Those moments in the games we just have to make them go our way. I felt Cardiff made those moments go their way with a bit of desire and we needed to do that today.

“It’s early in the season, but you never want to start poorly. You never want to start after four games and only have a couple of draws to your name.

“So, we’ve got to pull our socks up and show a little bit more Millwall character and add that to a little bit of the quality we’ve seen.

“I want more.”