Millwall boss laments set-piece defending as Lions conceded three headed goals in Cardiff

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett was unhappy with his side’s set-piece defending as Cardiff’s centre-backs scored three headers in the Bluebirds’ 3-1 win on Saturday.

Despite Millwall starting with six-foot-plus Daniel Ballard, Murray Wallace and Jake Cooper in their back three, Aden Flint scored two goals in four second-half minutes from Ryan Giles crosses to go 2-0 up.

Benik Afobe pulled one back six minutes after the second, giving the Lions 14 minutes to find an equaliser.

Scott Malone hit the woodwork with 10 minutes left but Sean Morrison added a third for the hosts in the 83rd minute to take the game away from the Lions.

“That’s the disappointment. I don’t think there’s anything in the game. If anything, we’ve opened up spaces better than they have,” Rowett said.

“I couldn’t say we’ve been more of a threat than they were but I don’t think there was anything in the game.

“To come to Cardiff and be in that position going into big parts of the second half was encouraging.

“But you’ve got to do that all the game, you’ve got to do it all the time. You have to. It’s the Championship.

“If you’re not prepared to fight and put your head on things all game, a, you don’t keep clean sheets, b, you don’t win games and, c, any team can cause you problems. Because no team is just going to let you have it all your own way.

“That was the disappointment, the manner of the goals. I don’t think they opened us up in open play apart from late on when we’ve then obviously got four attackers on the pitch and we leave ourselves a little bit open.

“But there was nothing in the game and three set-pieces have been our undoing. I don’t think we conceded four set-pieces in the whole of last season – to concede four in four games is hugely, hugely disappointing.”

