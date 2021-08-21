Major blow for Millwall as Danny McNamara set for spell out – and Ryan Leonard also injured

GARY Rowett revealed Danny McNamara could be out for six weeks with a groin injury – while Ryan Leonard could be unavailable for two weeks.

McNamara was absent from the squad as the Lions lost 3-1 at Cardiff City on Saturday, with Mahlon Romeo starting at right wing-back.

Shaun Hutchinson and Mason Bennett are already expected to be out until after the international break in mid-October.

“Danny McNamara pulled his groin in training the other day and it looks like he’s going to be out for six weeks, which is a huge blow to go with Shaun Hutchinson who I think we missed today, and Mason Bennett,” Rowett said.

“We’ve had a really poor start in terms of injuries to key players, but Lenny [Ryan Leonard] should only be a week or two as his is not quite as serious.

“You don’t want to have to be filling gaps in your team after three games of the season but that’s where we are.”

