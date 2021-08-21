REPORT: Cardiff 3-1 Millwall

By Simeon Wright at Cardiff City Stadium

MILLWALL fell to a second Championship defeat of the season and remain winless in the league, as Cardiff City made the most of their aerial threat to win 3-1 in South Wales.

Aden Flint headed in twice from crosses by Bluebirds substitute Ryan Giles, while Flint’s centre-half partner Sean Morrison got the third from a Marlon Pack long throw.

The third goal came not long after Benik Afobe had pulled one back for the Lions.

It’s now goals in back-to-back matches for Afobe, but Gary Rowett’s side have no points to show for it again after a second loss in four days, following Fulham’s victorious visit to The Den on Tuesday night.

Remarkably, all eight of Cardiff’s Championship goals so far have been headers. Millwall sit 21st after four league matches, while Mick McCarthy’s side rise to sixth.

Match details

The first chance of the game went the visitors’ way in the sixth minute when Scott Malone, returning to his former club, skipped past Bluebirds skipper Morrison and released the ball to Afobe, whose shot from six yards out was blocked by Curtis Nelson.

From the resulting corner, Murray Wallace couldn’t force the ball through the Cardiff bodies.

A huge chance fell to Kieffer Moore – making his first league start of the campaign – in the 25th minute when Joe Ralls spotted his ghosting run behind the Millwall defence, but the Wales striker could only slice an awful effort wide from six yards out.

Moments later, Jed Wallace tested Dillon Phillips with a tame shot from 23 yards and it was easily gathered.

Afobe remained a threat coming in from the left all first half, but again could only find the leg of Morrison with a 36th-minute shot.

Then Tom Sang turned Malone inside-out and crossed to the back post on the stroke of half-time, but Moore clipped the bar as he headed back across goal.

Cardiff’s direct approach continued in the second half and a pivotal change came 63 minutes in when on-loan Wolves midfielder Giles entered the pitch along with Leandro Bacuna.

Three minutes later, Giles whipped in a delicious left-footed free-kick from the right which Flint only needed to glance to find the net.

And in the 70th minute the same combination made it 2-0, this time a cross stood up from the left which Flint connected with to score again.

Rowett sent on Matt Smith and Connor Mahoney to try and salvage something, and in the 76th minute hope was restored – Afobe striking a deflected shot on the half-volley into Phillips’ bottom-left corner in front of the travelling Millwall fans.

The fresh legs of Mahoney gave Nelson something extra to think about, and in the 80th minute came Millwall’s golden chance to snatch a point. The ball found its way to Malone after great work on the right from Wallace, but the bleach-blonde wing-back cracked the centre of the crossbar.

Just three minutes after that it was all over, as Pack, whose long throws had been a threat all afternoon, found Morrison at the front post and the Cardiff captain got higher than Daniel Ballard to head low into the corner of the net.

The Giles-Flint combination nearly brought a hat-trick in stoppage-time, but Ballard was well-placed on the line to head Flint’s goal-bound header away.

Millwall haven’t won in five league games and host Blackpool – one place below them in the league in 22nd and also on two points – next Saturday after Tuesday’s EFL Cup second-round clash with Cambridge at The Den.

Talking points

Dominated in their own box – which shouldn’t happen

The strengths of Cardiff City would have been more than known to Rowett, but stopping it is another matter altogether.

The now-settled back three of Jake Cooper, Murray Wallace and Daniel Ballard kept Moore relatively quiet for the vast majority of the game, but when Giles began swinging crosses in midway through the second half it was Flint and Morrison’s ball almost every time.

Given the physical strength of the Lions’ defence, as well as their experience and how they are used to defending those kinds of deliveries, that is not what Rowett would have expected.

Ballard impressive at the back

The on-loan Arsenal defender stayed on alongside Wallace when skipper Cooper exited, as Millwall switched to a back four and put Smith on up front in search of a point.

Ballard couldn’t get close enough to Morrison for the third goal from Pack’s long throw, but Millwall did have him to thank late on when he denied Flint a second hat-trick of his career by means of a goal-line clearance.

Afobe still lacking clinical edge but getting plenty of chances

Afobe managed three meaningful attempts on goal against Cardiff, one of which of course found the net via a deflection, and Millwall fans can rightly hope that all the promise he showed in his early career at Wolves can be realised.

He spent last season on loan at Turkish club Trabzonspor and managed five goals in 29 matches.

He has two in four in the league this season and if he can add that extra clinical edge then he should get into double-figures this season.

Millwall: 5-3-2: Bialkowski; Romeo, Ballard, M Wallace, Cooper (Mahoney, 74), Malone; Evans (Smith, 70), Kieftenbeld, Saville; J Wallace, Afobe.

Subs: Long, Thompson, Bradshaw, Pearce, B Mitchell.

Image: Millwall FC