TEAM NEWS: Cardiff City vs. Millwall – one change for the Lions as they aim for first league win

MILLWALL are in Wales where they are aiming for a first Championship win of the season on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions have two draws and a defeat from three games, while Cardiff are unbeaten with one win and two draws.

Team news

Millwall manager Gary Rowett makes one change to his side, George Evans replacing Ryan Leonard in midfield.

Leonard is not in the squad with his place taken by Ben Thompson. Danny McNamara is also out, so Connor Mahoney is on the bench.

Millwall: 5-3-2: Bialkowski; Romeo, Ballard, M Wallace, Cooper, Malone; Evans, Kieftenbeld, Saville; J Wallace, Afobe.

Subs: Long, Thompson, Bradshaw, Smith, Pearce, Mahoney, B Mitchell.

Here is the Cardiff side: