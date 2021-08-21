Millwall goalkeeper expects ‘fight’ at Cardiff as he lays down what Lions need in Wales

BART Bialkowski said Millwall are ready for a “fight” at Cardiff and knows that if the side show “100 per cent commitment and desire” they will have the backing of the away fans.

The Lions are searching for their first league win of the season when they take on Mick McCarthy’s side at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Millwall drew their opening two games 1-1 against QPR and Blackburn before losing 2-1 to Fulham at The Den on Tuesday night.

Millwall had sold 671 tickets for the long trip to Wales by Friday afternoon.

“The first game of the season, QPR away, the atmosphere was brilliant,” Bialkowski said. “At the end of the day you want to play for the fans, you want to play in front of big crowds.

“We missed that so much. Over the last 18 months we got used to playing without fans but it was such a nice feeling to have them back.

“They’re brilliant. Even though we lost [on Tuesday] the second half we gave it a good go and they appreciated that. That’s all they want to see, 100 per cent commitment and desire on the pitch.

“If you do that I’m sure they’re going to be happy.”

Cardiff are ninth in the table after one win and two draws. They came back from two goals down to equalise at promoted Peterborough on Tuesday, with Aden Flint goals in the 83rd and 96th minutes.

Bialkowski added: “There are no easy games in the Championship. In every game you need to be 100 per cent ready, play with commitment, desire, win your individual battles.

“I’m sure it’s going to be another fight on Saturday but we’re going to be ready.

“It’s still early, third game of the season. We know we could have done better with the start but it’s such a long season.”

“We need to keep our heads up, keep working hard on the training pitch. I’m sure the first win is going to come – hopefully on Saturday.”

Image: Millwall FC