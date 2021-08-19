Millwall manager pleased owner could make Den return as he again praises his backing

GARY Rowett welcomed the return of John Berylson to The Den last week and again praised the efforts of the owner to try to improve the team.

Despite the lack of gate income for more than a year, Millwall, backed by Berylson, have been ambitious in the transfer market, signing five players and they are attempting to add at least another attacker before the August 31 deadline.

Berylson addressed fans from the pitch before the 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers last Saturday.

“When your owner’s been away from the club after putting a lot of money in and the club is going through a difficult time, it’s always difficult then when you can’t at least see your team play,” Rowett said.

“Over the last 18 months, John’s frustration was that he couldn’t even come over to watch the team.

“I don’t know what most owners’ motivations are, but certainly John’s is to try to influence the team on the pitch and then being able to enjoy coming to watch the fruits of that labour.

“It’s been a frustrating time for him so it was really nice for him to be able to come back and engage with the fans, meet the players and staff and have a chat, just to be part of it again which you can’t do on the other side of the Atlantic.”

