‘Nothing definitive’ – Millwall still waiting for acceptable offers as they aim to add attacker

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett said the club are “working very hard” to try to add at least one more player to the squad before the transfer deadline – but the Lions have yet to receive acceptable offers for available senior players.

Millwall need to offload before they can add to their squad again, but League One clubs – where the likes of Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Ben Thompson would usually be in demand – are struggling for cash after more than a year without fans.

Outgoing loans are an option but Millwall could then be left paying part of salaries.

Portsmouth are interested in Thompson but reports from there suggested they would struggle to match his wage demands.

The Lions are hoping there will be demand towards the end of the window for some of their fringe players.

“There’s nothing definitive at this moment,” Rowett said. “There hasn’t really been anything in terms of offers to us that would allow it to happen.

“That’s partly down to lack of funds in League One as well as a difficult situation economically for a lot of clubs.

“But that’s the situation we’re in. We’ve spoken about it, in an ideal world we would like one more player into the club. We’re working very hard to do that.

“But I think that’s going to depend on some players going out.”

Meanwhile, Millwall continued to secure their most important players for at least the next two seasons as Bartosz Bialkowski’s contract was extended until the summer of 2023 last week.

The Lions have been working hard to ensure none of their main players are running out of contract.

They have offered a new deal to Jed Wallace but that situation is currently in stalemate with the attacker having less than a year left on his current contract.

Bialkowski, 34, is happy at the club and Rowett is pleased to have secured his first-choice goalkeeper for a further year.

Rowett said: “From a player’s perspective you’d rather know where you are and have that security just mentally in terms of knowing you’re not coming out of contract shortly.

“From the club’s perspective, we work hard to try and make sure we have a core group of players over the next two or three seasons.

“It’s important that a lot of the young players have signed extensions to make sure we have that little bit of a pathway for them.

“And it’s no different for some of the players that have played regular first-team football. We need to protect the core of the squad and try to add to that. That’s been a lot of the work that’s gone in behind the scenes.

