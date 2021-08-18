Millwall boss explains Mahlon Romeo’s withdrawal at half-time in defeat against Fulham

GARY Rowett said it wasn’t Mahlon Romeo’s fault that he was substituted at half-time in the 2-1 defeat to Fulham.

Millwall were 2-0 down at the break when Matt Smith was introduced and Ryan Leonard went to the right side of the defence.

The Lions pulled a goal back through Benik Afobe with three minutes left but couldn’t get level against a superior side.

“It was Mahlon’s first [league] start [of the season]. I felt they were getting in a lot down that side,” Rowett said.

“It wasn’t just Mahlon, it was running off other people. I probably would have put Danny [McNamara] on at half-time but I didn’t want to make an extra substitution because I needed to get Smudge on the pitch.

“So we decided to put Lenny there for a little while. But what we couldn’t do was be too open and concede another goal.

“Sometimes it’s tactical, sometimes it’s not about the individual. Though of course people see it as that, was it his fault? No it wasn’t.

“It was a decision I made on the evening.”

Image: Millwall FC