‘I don’t want to see that’ – Millwall boss on one aspect of team’s display plus player they’re missing

GARY Rowett said he doesn’t want to see his side feeling sorry for themselves in games and urged them to show more of what they did late on in the 2-1 defeat to Fulham.

Millwall were two goals down against the Cottagers after eight minutes before Benik Afobe scored with three minutes left.

Afobe had a chance to equalise but Rowett felt the better side won.

“From an athletic standpoint there’s going to be a lot of teams that struggle to out-run Fulham this year because they are a quick, incisive side,” Rowett said.

“But I felt there was a moment around 30 minutes in when we looked a little bit sorry for ourselves. Sometimes that happens in games but I don’t what to see that happen in our team. We’re at The Den, we’re in front of our fans, we’ve got to show a little bit more.

“It’s not just about fight, desire, sometimes it’s about concentration, reacting to what happens in the game and being a little bit brighter.

“When you see the last bit of the game, when you see us winning every challenge and getting closer, I didn’t see enough of that in the first three-quarters of the game.”

Rowett was asked if the result highlighted the need to add to the squad.

He replied: “I don’t think it highlights a need, we know there is a need for it. You’re playing against teams that have players worth £30million, £20million, £15million.

“They have parachute money and Premier League money and I’m not suggesting we compete with that. What I am saying is the levels are difficult in this division.

“I’ve made it pretty clear, we need to get a couple of players out before we can get a player in. We are a player short, that creative player in and around the front two. There seems to be a bit of a disconnect there at the moment, just getting there more often.

“But we’ll have to find a solution within what we’ve got.”

Image: Millwall FC