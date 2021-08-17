Millwall boss on Fulham teaching a lesson, referee lenient on Mitrovic – and positives at The Den

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett admitted his side were taught a lesson by Fulham on Tuesday night.

Aleksandar Mitrovic and Fabio Carvalho gave the visitors a 2-0 lead within eight minutes at The Den.

Benik Afobe scored his first goal since his loan move from Stoke in the summer and had a chance to equalise but couldn’t drag the Lions level.

Rowett had no complaints that the better team won.

“I thought we were beaten by a far better side who gave us a bit of a lesson,” Rowett said. “Out-ran us, out-passed us, showed a bit more drive and desire than us.

“The first two goals are cases in point. There’s a little glimmer of space and the way they exploited it was incredible.

“They’re a good side, as good a side on that performance as I’ve seen. I’d hoped Huddersfield [where Fulham won 5-1 on Saturday] was a little bit of a blip but they showed tonight they’re one of the best sides in the division.

“They play with such pace, power and intensity, the simple fact is we couldn’t quite get close enough. We couldn’t match that. We always looked like it was physically too much for us.

“I was disappointed with the goals. Players have run off us in areas that if we work hard to stay with them we stop the goals.

“We’ve got two players around Mitrovic but allow him to prod the first one home. But sometimes you have to accept the opposition were better.

“I think the last 15, 20 minutes we showed more belief. Good chance for Matt [Smith], maybe if we score earlier we have more time for that pressure to see if we can get a goal that we probably didn’t deserve.

“But at least we were still in the game, still trying. We had a couple of moments at the end when we showed a little bit of fight. But we just needed to show that earlier in the game, in truth.

“The final stages of the game were a positive. We showed a little bit more aggression, more physical fortitude and a bit more quality.

“There were too many times today when we mis-placed passes. They close you down quickly and put you under pressure but our quality was poor.

“We got into the final third but when you get there what you can’t keep doing is giving it away because then you’ve got to run an awful long way back in transition.

“I thought Mitrovic was really fortunate not to get a yellow card early on, he sticks his elbow out on Dan Ballard on the touchline. He did a similar thing against Middlesbrough and got a yellow, he was lucky there.

“He’s a big physical striker, I’m not complaining or whinging about that. But sometimes what you need is a referee to deal with that early. To book him in the 93rd minute for about his fifth challenge, for me it was probably warranted earlier.

“He was very quick to book our players late in the game. But it doesn’t change the outcome of the game. I’m not complaining about it because we didn’t perform well enough to match a top-quality side.”