REPORT: Millwall 1-2 Fulham

By Jake Sanders at The Den

MILLWALL are still looking for their first Championship victory of the season following a 2-1 defeat to Fulham at The Den on Tuesday night.

The Whites made a blistering start and were two goals up inside the opening 10 minutes courtesy of Aleksandar Mitrovic and the outstanding Fabio Carvalho.

Fulham could, and perhaps should, have had more, only for a goal-line clearance from Daniel Ballard and some sharp Bartosz Bialkowski saves preventing the visitors from adding to their tally.

But Millwall struggled to contain the new Championship leaders throughout, and despite Benik Afobe grabbing his first goal of the season, it wasn’t enough to earn what would have been the unlikeliest of points.

Match details

Fulham started like a house on fire and took just three minutes to break the deadlock. Ivan Cavaleiro slipped in Carvalho, whose pace allowed him to burst away from Maikel Kieftenbeld down the left and pick out Mitrovic in the middle, and the striker converted from close-range.

Less than five minutes later the visitors doubled their advantage when Neeskens Kebano played a defence-splitting pass to put Carvalho in the clear, and he blasted past Bialkowski.

Millwall grew into the game as the half wore on but failed to test Paulo Gazzaniga and Marco Silva’s men should have put the result beyond doubt just past the half-hour mark when the impressive Carvalho once again turned provider, but Cavaleiro somehow fired wide with only Bialkowski to beat.

Rowett reacted to his side’s poor first-half showing by introducing Matt Smith in place of Mahlon Romeo at the break, but it was Fulham who almost scored again, with Bialkowski coming to Millwall’s rescue to first deny Mitrovic before keeping out Carvalho’s follow-up.

Fulham continued to pile forward and had another glorious chance to make it 3-0, but Ballard made a wonderful goal-line block after Frank Anguissa cut back for Carvalho before Jake Cooper made a timely block to deny the teenager and then Kebano drilled into the side-netting.

Millwall’s first notable chance of the game didn’t arrive until eight minutes from time, and Smith should have reduced the deficit, but could only head over from Murray Wallace’s wonderful cross.

But with four minutes left the Lions did find a route back into the game as Afobe scored his first goal for the club in fortuitous circumstances as Smith’s cushioned header struck the on-loan Stoke man from Cooper’s diagonal pass and looped over Gazzaniga.

Afobe then fired straight at the Argentine before Cooper headed over deep into stoppage-time, but Millwall were unable to complete the comeback and remain winless.

Talking points

Fans no help as poor Den record continues

Millwall traditionally enjoy the comforts of their own home, but judging by their results under Gary Rowett, that’s no longer the case.

They might have ended last season by dispatching an on-the-beach Bristol City but have started this campaign with just one point from their opening two matches, and not even fans returning to stadiums have been able to get them going on their own patch.

Millwall won’t be the last team this season to be on the receiving end of a battering from Fulham despite the scoreline suggesting it was closer, but tonight was Rowett’s 45th home league game in charge of the Lions, and this defeat means he’s still sitting on just 14 victories – with 11 defeats during that period.

Rowett’s men end the month against winless Blackpool and won’t have a better chance to get their home campaign up and running.

A night to forget for Mahlon Romeo

Mahlon Romeo’s last Championship start at Coventry on the final day was one to forget, and whilst this wasn’t nearly as bad, it wasn’t much better.

He could have perhaps considered himself slightly fortunate to get the nod over Danny McNamara, who had done little wrong against QPR and Blackburn, but on this basis, the right wing-back won’t be keeping his place in south Wales against Cardiff on Saturday.

Romeo was caught out for the first goal and was then miles out of position when Fulham broke midway through the first half, only for Cavaleiro to fluff his lines.

Unsurprisingly, with Romeo on a booking and up against some confident Fulham forwards, he didn’t return for the second half.

That creative player can’t come soon enough

Despite having the likes of George Saville, Jed Wallace and Benik Afobe in their squad, something isn’t quite right for Millwall in an attacking sense.

There’s too much onus on the quality of Wallace and left foot of Scott Malone to create chances, and without a genuine creative player, it’s tough to see Millwall making a serious push for the top six.

Rowett has spoken about wanting to add to his squad before the window closes, and whilst they’re hard to come by, adding a player with flare and quality simply must be top of the Lions boss’ shopping list before this month draws to a close.

Millwall: 5-3-2: Bialkowski; Romeo (Smith, 45), Ballard, M Wallace, Cooper, Malone; Leonard (McNamara, 81), Kieftenbeld (Evans, 81), Saville; J Wallace, Afobe.

Image: Millwall FC