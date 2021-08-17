TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Fulham – two changes for Lions as defender makes first league start

MILLWALL host Fulham in their second London derby of the 2021-22 Championship season.

The Lions are aiming for a first win of the campaign after two draws, while the Cottagers are top with four points and a plus-four goal difference.

Team news

Millwall boss Gary Rowett makes two changes from the side that drew 1-1 against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday. Mahlon Romeo is in for his first league start this season as he replaces Danny McNamara.

Ryan Leonard comes into midfield in place of George Evans. Connor Mahoney drops out of the match-day 18.

Millwall: 5-3-2: Bialkowski; Romeo, Ballard, M Wallace, Cooper, Malone; Leonard, Kieftenbeld, Saville; J Wallace, Afobe.

Subs: Long, Pearce, McNamara, B Mitchell, Evans, Bradshaw, Smith.

Here is the Fulham side: