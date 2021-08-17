PREVIEW: Millwall vs. Fulham – manager quotes, team news and predicted line-up at The Den

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett wants his side to try to impose their game on Fulham rather than have the Cottagers dictate at The Den.

Fulham had 66 per cent possession in their 1-1 home draw against Middlesbrough and 56 per cent as they won 5-1 at Huddersfield on Saturday.

But Millwall had 61 per cent possession against Blackburn and should have won the game after the number of chances they created.

Two seasons ago, Fulham set a Championship record with 85 per cent possession in their 4-0 win over the Lions at Craven Cottage.

The visitors will try to dominate the ball under Marco Silva, who took over in the summer.

“There’s lots of different challenges in a game like this,” Rowett said. “It’s a challenge for us to impose our own game on Fulham because we certainly don’t want them to come to The Den and do whatever they want to.

“But certainly on and off the ball we’re going to need a lot of energy. They’re a mobile and athletic side.

“You only have to look at the players who are not in their squad who would walk into the vast majority of Championship sides.

“We’ll need energy off the ball. The third game in a week you certainly start to think about if we will have to make some changes. How many we make will depend on that process.”

Millwall had 15 shots against Blackburn to Rovers’ two, but just two of them were on target and the visitors scored with their only effort on goal.

Rowett wants his side to be more “ruthless” when they have chances.

He said: “We’ve had quite a few chances in both games, QPR and Blackburn are going to be strong this year. I expect them to be at the very least top half and we’ve competed very well in both games.

“But for one lapse of concentration we would have won the game on Saturday. What we’ve shown in the two games is that we’re a good side.

“What we’ve got to try and do is be more ruthless when we create those chances. It’s quite hard to make that happen from the sideline when you’ve had chances from set-pieces and not made the most of them.

“We’ll keep working really hard to try and improve. We have improved over the last couple of years and it’s now about turning some of those opportunities into goals. It would certainly make the last 1o or 15 minutes a lot easier in games.”

Meanwhile, Shaun Hutchinson is almost certain to miss out with a thigh injury, joining Mason Bennett in the treatment room.

Possible Millwall starting XI: Bialkowski; Romeo, Ballard, M Wallace, Cooper, Malone; Leonard, Kieftenbeld, Saville; J Wallace, Smith.

Match odds: Millwall 7/4 Draw 12/5 Fulham 6/4

Last meeting: Championship (February 12, 2020): Millwall 1-1 Fulham (Bodvarsson 7; Mitrovc 3).

