‘Quick turnaround’ unlikely for Millwall’s Shaun Hutchinson as he could miss August schedule

MILLWALL are waiting on Shaun Hutchinson’s scan results as the defender could miss the rest of the Lions’ fixtures this month.

Hutchinson is unavailable to face his former club Fulham on Tuesday evening. Millwall travel to Cardiff on Saturday before taking on Cambridge United in the second round of the EFL Cup the following Tuesday.

Gary Rowett’s side host Blackpool on Saturday, August 28.

Hutchinson injured his thigh in training before the 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers last Saturday.

“He’s had his scan, we’re just waiting for the results to come through,” Rowett said on Monday afternoon. “But it certainly doesn’t look like it’s going to be a quick turnaround for him which we thought it might be.

“We’ll wait until I’m completely sure before we make a decision on how long. But it looks like he’s not going to be back within the next week or two.”

Image: Millwall FC