Millwall manager wanted more ‘strategic’ loan system – as duo get off to good starts

GARY Rowett said he wanted a more “strategic” approach to the club’s loan system when he took over as boss.

Danny McNamara has won a first-team place after impressing last season at St Johnstone, where 19-year-old centre-back Hayden Muller is currently on loan.

Muller has made his debut in the Scottish Premiership for Callum Davidson’s Saints.

A spell at St Johnstone didn’t work out for Isaac Olaofe, but he then joined Sutton for the rest of last season and helped them achieve promotion to the Football League for the first time in their history, contributing 14 league goals.

Tyler Burey, 20, has a goal and assist in his first two games at League Two Hartlepool United.

Olaofe is back in training after picking up an injury in pre-season and could leave on loan again this month.

And Alex Mitchell, 19, who impressed at Bromley last season and then in pre-season with Millwall, is also likely to be loaned to a Football League club.

Apart from the players who leave on temporary deals to free up space in the first-team squad, Rowett wants youngsters out on loan with a view to them proving they can play for the Lions’ first team.

“I felt we needed to have a bit more strategy about our loans. We needed to only loan a player out when there’s a reason for that,” Rowett explained.

“Most of the time the reason is to try to get them closer to our first team and for them to prove themselves.

“Danny did exactly that. It’s a great opportunity for those players. We know that Hayden has to go and prove his physicality a little bit. He’s got the ability, like Tyler.

“If we can get three or four out into the leagues we know that we’ve got three or four that can potentially come back and add to our first team.

“That’s what we want. That’s the plan for them and we’ll monitor them closely.

“Tyler’s been at our club a while now since he joined from Wimbledon. He needed to go and play to show he can have an impact.

“He’s got an opportunity to do that. He’s a great kid and has worked so hard, we just felt the right thing to do was to get him to go and play some football to see if he can start to be consistent in 90 minutes.

“Hopefully starting so well will give him the opportunity to start from the beginning of games for them and see how he gets on.”

