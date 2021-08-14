Millwall boss says on-loan Arsenal man has ‘big future’ after impressive display against Rovers

GARY Rowett feels Daniel Ballard has a “big future” ahead of him after he again impressed in Millwall’s 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers at The Den on Saturday.

Northern Ireland international Ballard, 21, joined the Lions on a season-long loan from Arsenal after helping Blackpool to promotion from League One last season.

Ballard was involved in Millwall’s goal, finding Scott Malone with a long pass from right to left before the wing-back set up Jed Wallace.

“He’s been excellent,” Rowett said. “He’s a young player but he’s got excellent pedigree. He’s adapted really well jumping from League One last year to the Championship.

“In both league games he’s been fabulous and he’s got to maintain that. But he’s certainly got a big future ahead of him if he keeps performing in the way that he has done so far.”

Meanwhile, Rowett also praised Benik Afobe despite the on-loan Stoke forward still waiting to open his Lions account.

Rowett said: “It’s that classic striker’s performance where just a goal at the end of it caps up off some really good work.

“I thought his build-up play was excellent, he worked really hard and linked quite well with Jed.

“I believe he’s a top striker at this level, we just need to try and create one or two more opportunities for him.

“He’s had one or two opportunities in games, a little bit more fortune for him, but he’ll score goals.

“You look at Benik, you look at Sav [George Saville], even at the moment they’re still not quite up to match speed for 90 minutes. Those players will get better and keep adding to the quality that we’ve got.”

