Millwall boss confirms Hutch picked up injury in training before Blackburn Rovers game

GARY Rowett said Shaun Hutchinson missed Milwall’s game against Blackburn Rovers with a quad injury.

Jake Cooper came back into the side with Murray Wallace moving to the middle of a back three.

“He [Hutchinson] felt his quad yesterday in training. It was disappointing because he’s obviously a big player for us,” Rowett said.

“But Murray would have probably started on the left and went into the middle. I thought he played really, really well.

“Coops has been struggling with his back, got an injection and got through the Portsmouth game maybe not at full capacity.

“But actually today I thought he was a lot better, moving a lot better. The back three defended really well.

“They’ve got some good players out there: [Sam] Gallagher, [Ben] Brereton Diaz, [Tyrhys] Dolan, [Joe] Rothwell – and we’ve limited them to one shot from a wide free-kick.

“You can’t really ask for too much more of your defenders apart from going to get your head on that wide free-kick.

“It’s disappointing but a good performance overall. In the two games we’ve showed we’re a good Championship side, we just need to add that little bit to go and win games.”

