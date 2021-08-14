REPORT: Millwall 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

By Alex Grace at The Den

MILLWALL were forced to settle for a draw in the first home league game of the season as Blackburn from came behind at The Den on Saturday afternoon.

Jed Wallace gave the Lions the lead midway through the second half, but Ben Brereton-Diaz headed in from a free-kick to ensure Rovers left with a point.

Match details

The opening exchanges were lively, a crowd back inside the The Den, roaring their side on. Jake Cooper, on his return to league action, sent a header wide of the far post after just four minutes.

It was the stand-in skipper – in the absence of Shaun Hutchinson, who had a thigh injury – who went close again in the 36th minute. It was from a corner but the former Reading man managed to head wide of the target with the goal at his mercy.

Rovers offered little threat in the opening 45 minutes, but had their first effort early in the second half. Joe Rothwell’s corner was palmed away by Bartosz Białkowski and the loose ball fell to Hayden Carter who could only find the side-netting.

On 56 minutes, the returning home fans were calling for a penalty as Cooper was dragged down in the box – but nothing was given.

The breakthrough came for the Lions in the 64th minute. Dan Ballard played a 60-yard pass to Scott Malone whose first-time cross found Wallace in the box and he finished past Thomas Kaminski in front of the Cold Blow Lane to the joy of the fans.

However, out of nowhere on 76 minutes the visitors struck. A soft free-kick was headed home by Brereton-Diaz into the bottom corner leaving Bialkowski with no chance.

Matt Smith and Ryan Leonaerd were introduced for the final 10 minutes, the latter going close with a header that just crept over the bar.

Takeaways

Hutchinson out, Cooper returns and Ballard is impressive

The Lions were dealt a major blow before kick-off. Hutchinson, the anchor of the defence, was out with a thigh injury. With club skipper Alex Pearce on the bench, the role of captain went to the returning Cooper.

Despite the absence of Hutchinson the Lions coped well defensively. Ballard showed exactly why Rowett signed him. He was impressive in playing the ball out of defence and into midfield. That positivity is what led to Wallace’s goal. His confidence to bring the ball out and spray a stunning 60-yard pass out to Malone on the other side of the pitch created the goal. His ability in the air is another plus. He headed wide from a free-kick in the first half but showed his attacking intent.

Two in two for Jed Wallace

The talisman of this Millwall team for the last two seasons is confident and hungry for goals.

While his goal against QPR was a moment of magic, this effort was another that showed his importance. Having the right mindset to make that run, knowing there is a possibility of finding the net, is something that he has added to his game since being asked to play as a forward.

His start to the season suggests it could be another very good one – which everyone at The Den hopes will be with Millwall.

Blackburn still have the edge on Lions

Coming into this, Blackburn really had been a bogey side for the Lions. Just one win in 11 against Rovers, who did the double over Rowett’s side last season.

After Wallace’s opener most inside the ground would have been confident that record would be improved, but a soft equaliser meant otherwise.

Team news

Rowett was forced into one change from last Saturday’s draw with Queens Park Rangers, Cooper starting in place of Hutchinson and Murray Wallace moving into the middle of a back three.

5-3-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, M Wallace, Cooper, Malone; Evans (Mitchell 87’), Kieftenbeld, Saville (Leonard 79’); J Wallace, Afobe (Smith 79’).

Subs not used: Long, Pearce, Mahoney, Bradshaw.

Image: Millwall FC