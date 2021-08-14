TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Blackburn Rovers – on-pitch skipper misses out for Lions

MILLWALL host Blackburn Rovers in their first home game of the 2021-22 Championship season.

The Lions opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw at QPR, while Rovers defeated Swansea 2-1 at Ewood Park.

Team news

Gary Rowett is without Shaun Hutchinson against Tony Mowbray’s side. Hutchinson has a thigh problem. Jake Cooper replaces him from the draw at Loftus Road.

Millwall: 5-3-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, M Wallace, Cooper, Malone; Evans, Kieftenbeld, Saville; J Wallace, Afobe.

Subs: Long, Bradshaw, Smith, Pearce, Leonard, Mahoney, B Mitchell.

Here is the Blackburn side, unchanged: