‘This is the club I want to be successful at’ – Millwall stopper extends contract until 2023

BARTOSZ Bialkowski has signed a new deal with Millwall until the summer of 2023.

Bialkowski, 34, joined on loan from Ipswich in July 2019 before a permanent transfer went through the following January.

He kept a career-best 16 and then 17 clean sheets in the Championship in his first two seasons with the Lions.

He shared the Golden Glove with Brentford’s David Raya in 2019-20.

“I’m absolutely buzzing,” Bialkowski told millwallfc.co.uk. “We had some talks over the summer and it happened pretty quickly. There were a couple of conversations and then it was ready.

“I’m happy, I can’t imagine a better place at the moment for me. This is the club I want to continue my career at and this is the club I want to be successful at. They match my ambition and expectations, so I’m delighted.

“I’ve always had a good relationship with the fans and it’s no different here. I enjoy playing in front of them – we missed them so much over the last 18/19 months. I’m glad they’re back. I’m glad we’re playing at home in our next game and I can’t wait for it. It’s going to be an unbelievable atmosphere and bring a smile to my face.”

Image: Millwall FC