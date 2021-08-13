Millwall boss on Blackburn Rovers losing Lions’ thorn-in-the-side to Southampton transfer

GARY Rowett says Millwall’s plans against Blackburn Rovers this Saturday won’t change just because Tony Mowbray’s side have lost Lions thorn-in-the-side Adam Armstrong.

Armstrong, 24, has scored four goals against Millwall – two for Coventry and two for Blackburn – but joined Southampton for £15million this week.

Armstrong (above, No.7), scored in added-time in Blackburn’s 2-1 win over Millwall at Ewood Park last December.

Mowbray has plenty of attacking options. Ben Brereton emerged as a star for Chile in this summer’s Copa America as he scored the winner in a group against Bolivia before the side lost to Brazil in the quarter-finals.

The Lions have beaten Rovers just once in their last 11 games, and lost both league fixtures against them last season.

Blackburn beat Swansea 2-1 in their opening game of the 2021-22 Championship season last Saturday.

“It doesn’t change anything, they’re still a good side,” Rowett said when asked about the departure of Armstrong. “They’ve still got players like Brereton, [Sam] Gallagher, [Tyrhys] Dolan, [Joe] Rothwell – good players in forward areas.

“They won here last year without Armstrong, so we will have to be at our best Saturday.

“A culmination of some of the bits we’ve seen in the first two games and better again Saturday, we’ll give ourselves a chance in the game.

“But Tony’s sides are always well-organised. It will be a tough game.”

Image: Millwall FC