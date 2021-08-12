Gary Rowett’s former club to visit Den as Millwall draw League One side in EFL Cup second round

MILLWALL will host Gary Rowett’s former club Cambridge United at The Den in the second round of the EFL Cup.

The Lions defeated Portsmouth 2-1 on Tuesday while, while League One Cambridge United knocked out Swindon 3-1 on penalties after a 0-0 draw at the Abbey Stadium.

Rowett started his career at United, and was part of the squad that achieved the club’s highest-ever league finish. They went into the play-offs after finishing fifth in the old Division Two in 1991-92 but missed out on a shot at the top flight when they lost to Leicester in the play-off semi-finals.

Cambridge were promoted last season after finishing second in League Two.

Northern Section

Oldham Athletic vs. Accrington Stanley

Newcastle United vs. Burnley

Wigan Athletic vs. Bolton Wanderers

Huddersfield Town vs. Everton

Sheffield United vs. Derby County

Stoke City vs. Doncaster Rovers

Shrewsbury Town vs. Rochdale

Nottingham Forest vs. Wolves

Morecambe vs. Preston North End

Blackpool vs. Sunderland

Leeds United vs. Crewe Alexandra

Barrow vs. Aston Villa

Southern Section

Brentford vs. Forest Green Rovers

MILLWALL vs. Cambridge United

West Bromwich Albion vs. Arsenal

Norwich City vs. Bournemouth

Cardiff City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Birmingham City vs. Fulham

Gillingham vs. Cheltenham Town

Queens Park Rangers vs. Oxford United

Swansea City vs. Plymouth Argyle

Stevenage vs. Wycombe Wanderers

Newport County vs. Southampton

Northampton Town vs. AFC Wimbledon

Watford vs. Crystal Palace

Ties will take place the week commencing Monday, August 23.

Image: Millwall FC