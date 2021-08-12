Gary Rowett’s former club to visit Den as Millwall draw League One side in EFL Cup second round
MILLWALL will host Gary Rowett’s former club Cambridge United at The Den in the second round of the EFL Cup.
The Lions defeated Portsmouth 2-1 on Tuesday while, while League One Cambridge United knocked out Swindon 3-1 on penalties after a 0-0 draw at the Abbey Stadium.
Rowett started his career at United, and was part of the squad that achieved the club’s highest-ever league finish. They went into the play-offs after finishing fifth in the old Division Two in 1991-92 but missed out on a shot at the top flight when they lost to Leicester in the play-off semi-finals.
Cambridge were promoted last season after finishing second in League Two.
Northern Section
Oldham Athletic vs. Accrington Stanley
Newcastle United vs. Burnley
Wigan Athletic vs. Bolton Wanderers
Huddersfield Town vs. Everton
Sheffield United vs. Derby County
Stoke City vs. Doncaster Rovers
Shrewsbury Town vs. Rochdale
Nottingham Forest vs. Wolves
Morecambe vs. Preston North End
Blackpool vs. Sunderland
Leeds United vs. Crewe Alexandra
Barrow vs. Aston Villa
Southern Section
Brentford vs. Forest Green Rovers
MILLWALL vs. Cambridge United
West Bromwich Albion vs. Arsenal
Norwich City vs. Bournemouth
Cardiff City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Birmingham City vs. Fulham
Gillingham vs. Cheltenham Town
Queens Park Rangers vs. Oxford United
Swansea City vs. Plymouth Argyle
Stevenage vs. Wycombe Wanderers
Newport County vs. Southampton
Northampton Town vs. AFC Wimbledon
Watford vs. Crystal Palace
Ties will take place the week commencing Monday, August 23.
Image: Millwall FC