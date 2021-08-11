Skip to content
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Latest:
EFL CUP HIGHLIGHTS: Millwall 2-1 Portsmouth
Millwall’s Jake Cooper still not at 100 per cent as boss explains Portsmouth red card changed plan
Millwall manager identifies what his side need to do better after win over Portsmouth in EFL Cup
REPORT: Millwall 2-1 Portsmouth
TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Portsmouth – goalkeeper makes debut as four summer recruits start
newsatden.co.uk
Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews
News
Features
Fixtures
Results
Table
League Table
Form Guide
Squad Selector
Prediction League
Players Ratings
Highlights
Highlights
EFL CUP HIGHLIGHTS: Millwall 2-1 Portsmouth
August 11, 2021
Staff
←
Millwall’s Jake Cooper still not at 100 per cent as boss explains Portsmouth red card changed plan
Staff
(
@NewsAtDen
)