Millwall manager identifies what his side need to do better after win over Portsmouth in EFL Cup

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett said his side need to get better at killing games off after their 2-1 EFL Cup first-round victory over Portsmouth at The Den on Tuesday.

The Lions went behind in the fourth minute when Reeco Hackett-Fairchild fired the League One side in front.

Scott Malone levelled in the 21st minute and then George Saville made it 2-1 six minutes later.

Pompey’s Callum Johnson was shown a straight red card in the 48th minute.

Lions owner John Berylson was at The Den for the first time in more than a year as Millwall fans returned to SE16.

“It was great to get in front of our fans and brilliant that John could come over as well,” Rowett said. “When you’ve put so much energy and money into the club for the last 18 months without an awful lot of return, watching on iFollow I’m sure as an owner of a club wasn’t what you bought the club for.

“So it was nice for him to come over and watch the game, I thought that was brilliant.

“It was a poor start but that can happen in games, we were caught over-playing and made one poor pass. To be fair to the lad it’s a brilliant finish, don’t know if it gets a little deflection.

“And actually we settled into the game, it took us about 10 minutes to get going in front of the fans.

“We settled in well, started to move the ball well and caused Portsmouth problems. They were two good goals, Scottie Malone coming in at the back post to finish off an excellent move.

“And then Sav, that’s why we brought him into the club, because he’s got that ability to arrive in the right place but also have the presence of mind to adjust his body and find the corner. It was a terrific finish, when you watch it back it’s a difficult finish.

“I actually thought the sending-off made the game harder in some ways. It allowed Portsmouth to block the game up and it’s not really our strength trying to find pockets and move the ball around in that way.

“I felt we started to go backwards, sideways. We still created chances, I think we had 20 shots and we’ve hit the post twice. Benik’s [Afobe] had a good chance, good save from the keeper.

“But there’s always a chance in the game for the opposition and in fairness to Portsmouth they worked incredibly hard. They kept going and they had their one chance at the end to equalise because of our sloppiness. Longy [George Long] makes a really good save and the lad heads over.

“We’ve got to get better at killing the game off. We should have killed the game off a lot earlier than we did.”

