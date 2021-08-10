REPORT: Millwall 2-1 Portsmouth

By Alex Grace at The Den

MILLWALL celebrated the return of fans to The Den with a 2-1 victory over Portsmouth to progress to the second round of the EFL Cup.

They had to do it the hard way, though. Recco Hackett-Fairchild gave the visitors the lead but goals from Scott Malone and George Saville turned the tide before the break.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men in the second half but did come close to a late leveller, Ryan Leonard having to clear another Hackett-Fairchild effort off the line.

Match details

The visitors took the lead inside four minutes and it was a stunning effort from Hackett-Fairchild. He intercepted a loose ball in the middle of the park, cut onto his left and unleashed a rocket past debutant George Long in the Millwall goal.

The home side equalised in the 22nd minute. Mahlon Romeo’s cross was not cleared by former Lion Shaun Williams, allowing Malone to tap home from close range at the second attempt.

Seven minutes later the tide had well and truly turned and the home fans were off their seats again. Leonard played a clever ball into Tom Bradshaw, whose shot was blocked by Sean Raggett. Another cross came into the box, Raggett again attempted to clear but this time got it wrong, landing the ball on the foot of Saville who finished superbly into the corner.

Towards the end of the first half Ronan Curtis went close – dragging an effort past the far post as the visitors looked to get back on level terms.

In stoppage-time, Benik Afobe had a glorious chance to make it 3-1 to Millwall but his effort was saved well by Portsmouth stopper Alex Bass.

Portsmouth were reduced to 10 men in the 48th minute. Callum Johnson was shown a straight red by referee Charles Breakspear after a challenge on Bradshaw.

On the hour mark, former Millwall man Williams was substituted and given a brilliant reception by the home faithful as he left the pitch.

Portsmouth had a huge chance to equalise in the 84th minute. Hackett-Fairchild was put through by substitute George Hirst, he got past Jake Cooper and his effort was saved by Long but an acrobatic follow-up was headed off the line by Leonard.

Takeaways

Lions revert to a 5-2-3 as Rowett makes five changes

Gary Rowett said after the draw with QPR he would not make wholesale changes for this game. There was, however, a change in shape with the Lions reverting to the 5-2-3 formation that was used often last season with Bradshaw and Wallace operating the wings and Afobe – making a second home debut – leading the line through the middle.

It was a move that at first took some time to get used to. The visitors were by far the better side in the opening 10 minutes and won the midfield battle. Maikel Kieftenbeld and Saville both struggled to get anything against the five-man midfield of Danny Cowley’s side.

As the game wore on the influence of Saville and Kieftenbeld became more obvious, they were allowed more time on the ball and made use of Mahlon Romeo, Bradshaw and Wallace in the wide positions.

Rowett has said his side need more goals from midfield and Saville showed, just as he did at Ipswich, how late runs into the box will be key going forward.

Jake Cooper returns

Jake Cooper missed Saturday’s season-opener at QPR with a back injury but returned for this and renewed his partnership with Shaun Hutchinson in central defence. The two have been the mainstay of the Lions’ defence since their promotion to the second tier in 2017.

Apart from the opening 10 minutes when the visitors were in total control, they dominated everything in the Millwall box. They kept former Millwall man John Marquis so quiet that he was replaced at half-time.

Fans return to the Den for the first time in 528 days

Although The Den wasn’t full, it was still a special moment when the players were led out by captain Alex Pearce for their warm-up. They received a very warm reception from their supporters.

Likewise, the Portsmouth faithful welcomed their side onto the brand-new pitch in SE16 with a big round of applause as they did for their manager Cowley when he came out to greet the travelling support of over 2,000.

Malone’s equaliser sparked noise inside the stadium that had been so badly missed in the last 18 months. That roar of support helped turn the tide.

Saville’s first goal since his return to SE16 further increased the noise and support for Rowett’s men as they were applauded off at the break and again at full-time.

The Den was an eerie place last season and that contributed to the lack of home wins. But with the fans back in the stadium, South Bermondsey will once again be a tough place to visit for opposing teams.

Team news

Rowett made five changes from the side that drew 1-1 with QPR at the weekend. George Long, Mahlon Romeo, Ryan Leonard, Jake Cooper and Tom Bradshaw all came into the side.

Millwall: 3-4-3: Long; Leonard, Hutchinson, Cooper; Romeo, Kieftenbeld, Saville, Malone (Thompson, 79); J Wallace (Mahoney, 67), Afobe, Bradshaw (Smith, 66).

Image: Millwall FC