TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Portsmouth – goalkeeper makes debut as four summer recruits start

MILLWALL host Portsmouth at The Den in the first round of the 2021-22 EFL Cup.

Supporters are back in SE16 unrestricted for the first time since February 2020 as they hope to see their side get past the League One club.

Team news

Millwall manager Gary Rowett makes five changes to the side that drew 1-1 with QPR on the opening day.

New signing George Long makes his debut whilst fellow summer recruits George Saville, Benik Afobe and Scott Malone start.

Jake Cooper also replaces Murray Wallace in defence.

5-2-1-2: Long; Romeo, Leonard, Hutchinson, Cooper, Malone; Kieftenbeld, Saville; J. Wallace; Afobe, Bradshaw

Substitutes:Bialkowski, M. Wallace, Pearce, Mitchell, Thompson, Mahoney, Smith

Here is the Pompey side featuring some familiar faces…

🔵 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵 📋 Danny Cowley makes three changes from Saturday's victory#Pompey pic.twitter.com/UDH4PB0Arr — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) August 10, 2021

Image: Millwall FC