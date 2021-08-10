Millwall manager on Mahlon Romeo’s absence at QPR – plus Jake Cooper latest ahead of Pompey

MAHLON Romeo is in contention to feature against Portsmouth at The Den on Tuesday after he missed out on the match-day squad at QPR.

Danny McNamara started at right wing-back in Saturday’s 1-1 draw and Ryan Leonard was preferred in the 18 as he can provide cover in that position and in midfield.

Boss Gary Rowett has said he won’t make too many changes to his starting XI as the Lions aim to clinch a place in the second round of the EFL Cup.

“That was just a decision based on Danny starting and then on the bench you want players who can cover as many positions as possible,” Rowett explained.

“We had Ryan Leonard on the bench who can cover right wing-back, right-back, right centre-back, midfield.

“We just felt that was enough for us.

“Mahlon has trained really well, he’s had a good pre-season. There’s certainly a chance he’ll be involved this evening.”

Meanwhile, Rowett has yet to make a decision on Jake Cooper who missed the QPR game with a back problem.

“Not yet, we’ll see how he feels this morning,” Rowett said. “He trained yesterday and it’s really going to be how the back reacts today.

“If it reacts well then he might have a chance of being involved this evening, but we’ll know more this morning.”

