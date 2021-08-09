Millwall loan watch: Perfect start for winger at Hartlepool United as defender makes Saints debut

HAYDEN Muller made his debut for St Johnstone in their 1-1 Scottish Premiership draw at home to Motherwell on Saturday.

Muller, 19, played the full game on the right side of a back three as Tony Watt levelled 10 minutes from time after Stephen O’Donnell’s 34th-minute own goal.

Callum Davidson’s Saints are on two points after two games. They host Galatasaray on Thursday in the second leg of the Europa League third qualifying round with the score at 1-1.

In League Two, Tyler Burey made the perfect start to his Hartlepool United career when he crossed for Gavan Holohan to score in the 88th minute in their 1-0 win at home to Crawley Town.

Burey, who had come on in the 61st minute, missed a chance from Luke Molyneux’s cross before he got his assist as Hartlepool won on the opening day after their promotion through the National League play-offs last season.

“It was a brilliant day for the club, for the supporters and it was important we sent them away happy,” Pools boss Dave Challinor said. “We managed to do that and I’d have taken that.

“I thought we started the game really well. We should have scored after 10 seconds, 20 minutes and for 25 we were really good. Then we showed some bad decisions in possession and gave them a leg up.

“The second half wasn’t a great spectacle, we defended a bit deep. You make substitutes to try to snatch the game late on. It was tight, and we’ve got a goal, a scrappy goal or a good goal makes no difference.

“We are off the mark, three points and a clean sheet. Lots of promise as well and a special occasion becomes a memorable one with that goal.”

Graphic: @ShedCreative