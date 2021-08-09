Millwall boss won’t make wholesale changes for EFL Cup first-round clash with Portsmouth

GARY Rowett said he would name a strong side for the first round of the EFL Cup against Portsmouth on Tuesday evening.

Millwall supporters will be back at The Den with no restrictions for the first time since February 2020.

Rowett gave Daniel Ballard and Benik Afobe their first Lions starts against QPR on Saturday. Rowett said there are first-team players who need more competitive action ahead of Blackburn’s visit to SE16 on Saturday.

“It’s quite a difficult one this season, it’s our first game in front of our home fans,” Rowett said when asked about team selection for Pompey after that 1-1 draw. “I appreciate it won’t be packed out and a full house because you can’t expect fans to come to those types of games, or all to come to those types of games, that’s normal.

“We want to put a strong side out. It’s always a difficult one because people say you don’t want to get injuries – and I understand that – but you’re one game into the season.

“So, for me, there are players that need minutes, there are players that need to go out there and go again for them to be even better on Saturday. And there are players that we can take out and maybe not affect the energy and performance of the team.

“I don’t think I’ll make too many changes but we’ll look at today and see what we need.”

Meanwhile, former Millwall midfielder Shaun Williams is a doubt for the game after leaving the warm-up with a back problem before Portsmouth’s 1-0 win at Fleetwood on Saturday.

