Sunday, August 8, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Queens Park Rangers 1-1 Millwall
Millwall’s Gary Rowett on Jed Wallace’s celebration as attacker runs to away end at Loftus Road
Millwall manager gives reaction as fans return at QPR – plus why George Saville was withdrawn early
Millwall boss explains Jake Cooper absence – but defender could be back for Blackburn game
REPORT: QPR 1-1 Millwall
August 8, 2021
